Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Teen boy charged over carjacking left teen girl fighting for life

AAP /

A teenage boy has been charged and a girl is fighting for her life in hospital after an attempted carjacking on the Gold Coast.

The pair allegedly pulled a knife on a 24-year-old woman and demanded her car after she offered them a lift from Harbour Town shopping centre on Thursday night.

Police say the panicked driver drove away and hit the 15-year-old girl, causing serious injuries.

The young lovers had allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle. Source: 7 News

Unaware the girl had been injured, the woman called police after driving a short distance to report the attempted robbery.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on Friday.

A teenage girl is on life-support and her boyfriend behind bars after a failed carjacking in Helensvale. Source: 7 News

He has been charged with unlawfully entering a vehicle while threatening violence and is due to appear in a Southport Childrens Court on Saturday.

The girl was placed in an induced coma and remains in critical condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

