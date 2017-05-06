Teen boy charged over carjacking left teen girl fighting for life

A teenage boy has been charged and a girl is fighting for her life in hospital after an attempted carjacking on the Gold Coast.

The pair allegedly pulled a knife on a 24-year-old woman and demanded her car after she offered them a lift from Harbour Town shopping centre on Thursday night.

Police say the panicked driver drove away and hit the 15-year-old girl, causing serious injuries.

Unaware the girl had been injured, the woman called police after driving a short distance to report the attempted robbery.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with unlawfully entering a vehicle while threatening violence and is due to appear in a Southport Childrens Court on Saturday.

The girl was placed in an induced coma and remains in critical condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital.