'I almost killed her': Mother reveals baby daughter's near miss

Yahoo7 News /

A remorseful mother has shared a terrifying near miss that nearly claimed her daughter's life as a stark warning to other parents.

Bec Crombie revealed the heart-sinking moment a kitchen knife disaster “almost killed” little Nylah, when she took her eyes off the adventurous toddler for just a moment.

Writing on her blog That Mum Wife Travel Life, the Brisbane mother said she was embarrassed by her story but wanted other parents to know how easily a life can be lost.

"I had peeled and chopped the potatoes, placing them in the pot and the knife back on the board, when I took one step to the left to remove the husk from the corn," she wrote.

Bec Crombie shared the heart-sinking moment a kitchen disaster “almost killed” her little baby girl. Source: Facebook

"As quickly as I had briefly stepped away, Nylah had stood up and grabbed the board from the bench. Which resulted in a 20cm knife falling and narrowly missing stabbing her in the face."

Bec reiterated that she was not sharing this story for attention, but just how quickly she could have lost her pride and joy.

“My heart sank. I felt sick, and still do. At the thought of the shoulda, coulda and wouldas, and how quick everything just happened, within the blink of an eye," Bec added.

Bec insisted she was sharing her story as a warning to other parents that accidents do happen to "every day people". Source: Facebook

The young mum claimed that she had been criticised for being an "overcautious helicopter" parent but she said this incident served as a reminder that “these types of things happen to everyday people everyday”.

"So please, keep comments, opinions and judgments to yourself, and take these incidents as lessons and warnings to always stay on the ball.

"Hug your babies tighter tonight, because I know I will be."

