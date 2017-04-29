News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

Man calls police on himself after allegedly murdering wife

7News Brisbane /

Police are investigating a domestic violence tragedy that has seen a 68-year-old Brisbane man charged with his wife’s murder.

0313_1000_wa_crawl
1:37

Massive brawl breaks out in McDonald's car park
0303_1800_wa_stabbed
1:33

Stabbing victim says thought of children kept him alive
0301_1800_MEL-BoxHill
1:14

Man stabbed in busy Box Hill shopping strip
South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service
1:51

South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service
0301_1130_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing murder
Man held without bail in 'unprovoked' fatal library stabbing
1:00

Man held without bail in 'unprovoked' fatal library stabbing
All-in-one wallet card to spell end of individual credit card?
1:35

All-in-one wallet card to spell end of individual credit card?
Multiple Tornadoes Hit Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
4:42

Multiple Tornadoes Hit Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
0925_1800_syd_banksia
1:34

Two men injured in Banskia stabbing
Texas hotel slaying inspires push to mandate direct-dial 911
1:05

Texas hotel slaying inspires push to mandate direct-dial 911
Melbourne man held by police for questioning over NT murder
1:37

Melbourne man held by police for questioning over NT murder
0625_1630_nat_hairsalon
0:37

Tributes flow for murdered hairdresser
 

Sitting on his driveway, there was no sense of panic or urgency for Brian Kenny who called police himself after he allegedly stabbed 69-year-old Mauryeen Kenny dead inside their Stafford Heights home.

Horrified neighbours watched on as the drama unfolded around them as the usually quiet suburban street rapidly transformed into a crime scene.

“There was just a commotion of cop cars speeding past our house,” Ben Donohue told 7 News.

Mauryeen Kenny was allegedly murdered at her home. Source: Supplied

"You don't expect this sort of thing to occur.”

The married couple, whose only daughter lives overseas, were home alone when the tragedy took place.

Brian Kenny called police after he allegedly stabbed his wife. Source: 7 News

The 68-year-old man was escorted away from his Stafford Heights home by police. Source: 7 News

Police say they haven't been called to this address before but neighbours say they've heard disturbances in the past

"You can hear some fights but neighbours have told them to keep it down,” neighbour Kate Dixon said.

It's believed the couple's only daughter was only recently married. Source: 7 News

The seemingly loving family now face a lifetime of heartache.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.

Back To Top