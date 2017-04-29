Man calls police on himself after allegedly murdering wife

Police are investigating a domestic violence tragedy that has seen a 68-year-old Brisbane man charged with his wife’s murder.

Sitting on his driveway, there was no sense of panic or urgency for Brian Kenny who called police himself after he allegedly stabbed 69-year-old Mauryeen Kenny dead inside their Stafford Heights home.

Horrified neighbours watched on as the drama unfolded around them as the usually quiet suburban street rapidly transformed into a crime scene.

“There was just a commotion of cop cars speeding past our house,” Ben Donohue told 7 News.

"You don't expect this sort of thing to occur.”

The married couple, whose only daughter lives overseas, were home alone when the tragedy took place.

Police say they haven't been called to this address before but neighbours say they've heard disturbances in the past

"You can hear some fights but neighbours have told them to keep it down,” neighbour Kate Dixon said.

The seemingly loving family now face a lifetime of heartache.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.