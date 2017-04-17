Queensland police ask for help to identify man after an officer was assaulted

Police in Queensland have released video footage asking for help to identify a man, following the assault of an officer in Brisbane.

A 44-year-old senior sergeant was patrolling Kelvin Grove Road, Kelvin Grove when he noticed a man walking in the path of traffic at about 11.10pm on Sunday, police said.

In the footage the officer can be seen speaking to the man near Musk Avenue after intercepting him.

Authorities said that is when man became agitated.

According to police, the senior sergeant advised the man that due to his behaviour he was being placed under arrest.

The officer attempted to handcuff him but the man struck the officer and pushed him to the ground, police said.

The man fled on foot, after appearing to pick up what seem to be his belongings from the bonnet of the police vehicle.

Patrols of the area have failed to locate the man.

As a result of the incident the officer received an injury to his elbow, but did not need further medical treatment.

Authorities are asking for help to find the man who was last seen wearing dark shorts, a black t-shirt and black shoes.

He is described as being about 180cm tall with short brown hair and of Caucasian appearance.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.