Senator Pauline Hanson accused of failing to declare Queensland farmstay cottage

Yahoo7 News /

Senator Pauline Hanson has been told to "please explain" after it was revealed she failed to declare to Parliament a Queensland farmstay cottage she appeared to be leasing online.

The outspoken One Nation leader, who has publicly demanded more accountability from Australian parliamentarians, had listed a one-bedroom self-contained cabin on her 60 hectare Scenic Rim property for $110 a night.

The advertisement appeared on website scenicrimretreat.com.au, which has since been taken offline, is registered to Pauline Lee Hanson who is listed as a sole trader.

Pauline Hanson is accused of failing to declare to Parliament a Queensland farmstay cottage she appeared to be commercially leasing online.

While it was live, the website appeared to be updated as recently as March 17.

The advertised West Moreton region accommodation, in South East Queensland, was described as "A break away from the hustle and bustle of the city."

Guests were invited to "Relax and enjoy a unique country experience" with the the self-contained cabin overlooking “rolling pastures” on 60ha of land.


The listing included contact details for Senator Hanson’s partner Tony Nyquist, a Nelson Bay real estate agent, News Corp reported.

When quizzed about the rental, Ms Hanson’s chief of staff James Ashby said the senator had ceased leasing the property since her election to parliament in July.

caption-The advertised property was described as 'A break away from the hustle and bustle of the city.'

“It’s no longer used for commercial purposes,” Mr Ashby said.

He said Senator Hanson requested to have the listing removed from a local tourism website, which was unsuccessful.

A domain name check shows Pauline Hanson's property website was updated as recently as last month

MPs and senators must declare real estate assets “and the purpose for which it is owned” as a Parliamentary rule.

An ASIC company search shows the business is registered to Ms Hanson but fails to show up on her Register of Senators’ Interests, according to News Corp.

