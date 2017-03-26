News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Man survives night trapped above rising waters of croc-infested river

Young adult tests positive to measles in Brisbane

AAP /

A young adult has tested positive to measles in Brisbane and health authorities are concerned there could be more cases.

Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
2:15

Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
Rapper goes viral after Facebook rap
3:47

Rapper goes viral after Facebook rap
China vows to 'fight back' if Trump raises trade tension
1:29

China vows to 'fight back' if Trump raises trade tension
Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
3:26

Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
Trump weighing plan for welfare drug tests
1:00

Trump weighing plan for welfare drug tests
Arizona Bobcats Appear to Face Off in Tense Battle, Experts Say They're Probably Mating
0:56

Arizona Bobcats Appear to Face Off in Tense Battle, Experts Say They're Probably Mating
0412_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:19

News Break - April 12
Dems: EPA's Pruitt 'New Definition of The Swamp'
2:08

Dems: EPA's Pruitt 'New Definition of The Swamp'
Tornado Swirls Through Downtown Fort Lauderdale
0:38

Tornado Swirls Through Downtown Fort Lauderdale
The Beauty of Planet Earth
2:05

The Beauty of Planet Earth
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told confidants he won't run again: Axios
1:11

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told confidants he won't run again: Axios
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend caught cheating
0:35

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend caught cheating
 

Public Health Physician Dr Penny Hutchinson says the patient was infectious from March 6 to 11.

Symptoms usually start around 10 days after infection, meaning there could be further cases up until this Wednesday.


"Anyone who develops measles-like symptoms within the next four to five days should contact their GP for advice," Dr Hutchinson said in a statement.

"It is very important to call the medical practice first to say you could have measles,
so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading the disease to others."


Measles begins with symptoms such as fever, tiredness, cough, runny nose and/or red inflamed eyes.

The measles patient was at the Algester medical practice March 6 and 7, the QEII Hospital on March 7, the Diplo concert at the RNA on March 10, and the Iceworld skating rink at Acacia Ridge on March 11.

Anyone who thinks they may have come into contact with the patient can also call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) for advice.

Back To Top