Young adult tests positive to measles in Brisbane

A young adult has tested positive to measles in Brisbane and health authorities are concerned there could be more cases.

Public Health Physician Dr Penny Hutchinson says the patient was infectious from March 6 to 11.

Symptoms usually start around 10 days after infection, meaning there could be further cases up until this Wednesday.

"Anyone who develops measles-like symptoms within the next four to five days should contact their GP for advice," Dr Hutchinson said in a statement.

"It is very important to call the medical practice first to say you could have measles,

so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading the disease to others."

Measles begins with symptoms such as fever, tiredness, cough, runny nose and/or red inflamed eyes.

The measles patient was at the Algester medical practice March 6 and 7, the QEII Hospital on March 7, the Diplo concert at the RNA on March 10, and the Iceworld skating rink at Acacia Ridge on March 11.

Anyone who thinks they may have come into contact with the patient can also call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) for advice.