Townsville dad-to-be loses legs, spleen to meningococcal

A Townsville man has lost both his legs, his spleen and one finger after being struck down with meningococcal disease, while his pregnant partner battles to raise the funds for his recovery.

Kurt Power, 24, arrived at Townsville Hospital on January 31, the Townsville Bulletin reports.

He and his partner Victoria Howard thought he had gastro. The reality, they discovered, was much more severe.

“They put him into an induced coma, and the next morning they called me to say they'd discovered it was meningococcal,” Victoria wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“For about 2.5 weeks he was left in a coma while they treated the meningococcal and while his body tried to fight it as well.”

Kurt’s body was not able to fight off the disease by itself though.

Surgeons were forced to intervene and he has since had his spleen removed and both legs amputated below the knees.

An operation on Friday saw a finger amputated and more surgery is expected on his hands in coming days.

“Last week they said his legs were too dead to try recover and they were only going to make him sick again so they needed to be amputated,” Victoria wrote.

“His fingers are still being watched, however amputations may still be required.”

Kurt and Victoria own a local business, the Townsville Bulletin reports, but neither are able to work as Kurt lays stricken in a hospital bed.

There is no indication as yet where or how he contracted the disease.

Victoria is pregnant and expecting to give birth in late August, but the couple must now also plan for Kurt’s recovery, which includes a six month wait for prosthetics.

As Kurt tries to recover, Victoria has launched a fundraising driver to try to bring him home.

By Friday afternoon they had raised 3,556 towards their $5000 goal via GoFundMe.