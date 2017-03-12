'Hearts shattered into a thousand pieces': Terminally Fabulous blogger loses cancer battle

Lisa Magill vowed to be honest about “the good, the bad and the ugly” sides of cancer when she began blogging about living with her illness three years ago.

Mother of Terminally Fabulous blogger Lisa Magill shared the devastating news her 'gorgeous girl' had died peacefully on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook/Terminally Fabulous

The 34-year-old Terminally Fabulous has lost her battle with cancer days after thanking her Facebook followers from her hospital bed, for "keeping her alive longer".

At 30 years old, the witty and inspirational Brisbane woman was given “weeks to months” to live after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer, undifferentiated gastric sarcoma.

Earlier today, Ms Magill's mother Geraldine shared the devastating news her "gorgeous girl" had died peacefully on Saturday night.

"Last night at 11.50 our gorgeous girl was wrapped in the wings of an angel and joined her friends and family in heaven," she shared with her daughters Facebook followers.

"Lisa's passing was so peaceful, slipping away in her sleep without pain nor fear, just as we'd all prayed for and more importantly just as Lisa had wanted it."

She described the young woman's final moments, how her room was calmly lit with her rock lamp, and music was playing through the day, while family remained by her side and held her hand.

"I just knew it was time," the grieving mother shared.

"Our hearts are shattered into a thousand pieces, Lisa was one of the most generous souls to walk this earth, she would do anything to make us happy."

Ms Magill's final video update shared on Wednesday was nothing short of heartbreaking, as the visibly weak woman described being in pain and relying on nurses, her mother and close friends to shower her.

“You kept me going and you gave me strength,” she told her supporters last week.

“You gave me the power that I needed when I didn’t think I had any left in me, you gave it to me. Stay fabulous.”

When she started her blog, the positive young woman did not expect it to touch so many people the way it has, her mother said,

"It has really inspired her to keep going and hopefully help as many people as she could along the way."

Last November, Ms Magill fulfilled her wish of attending the Melbourne Cup in Flemington.

“It’s the race that stops the nation, I remember all through school I would go to the library and watch the Melbourne Cup,” she told 7 News at the time.

Her supporters have shared messages of tribute to the young woman who they followed along in her battle with cancer.

"I sit here in tears for a woman I never knew personally but feel like I walked beside in her journey. Lisa, you are an amazing soul. You have truly earned your angel wings. Soar high and fly free xx," one woman wrote.

Another commented: "You are now 'Eternally Fabulous' and I know you will never be forgotten."