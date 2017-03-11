'She was happy all the time': Three children left without mum after woman killed in high speed hit and run

A Queensland family is mourning a mother of three young children who was killed in a high speed hit and run at Logan.

Jaime Harris, 28, was with friends just kilometres from home when the Mitsubishi Lancer she was a passenger in was struck by a Holden Commodore just before 1am on Saturday.

Police said it appeared the speeding Commodore drove through a red light and collided with the car Ms Harris was a passenger in at the Parkland Avenue intersection.

The vehicle is captured on camera racing along Browns Plains Road moments before the impact, where the speed limit is 70.

Residents rushed to perform first aid but Ms Harris was trapped.

Paramedics cut the doors from the vehicle to rescue her, but she could not be saved.

Witnesses told 7 News that while the mother laid dying, passengers from the other car continued drinking and the driver allegedly fled on foot.

Her sister Zoe Sparrow said Ms Harris was “a lovely woman”.

“She was happy all the time, she was free spirited and she was one of the most amazing mothers.

“When I found out what happened all Ii felt was rage and I just keep thinking ‘why, why her’,” Ms Sparrow said.

Residents heard a loud crash before the passengers of the Commodore were seen standing behind the wreck with drinks in their hands.

“I heard one of the guys in the Commodore said they were doing about 160,” resident Lopuez Au said.

Resident Werner Kratochwil said the road was notorious for hoon drivers.

“In all the time I've been living here, in 22 years, it's the worst crash I've ever seen here.

“One o'clock, two o'clock in the morning you hear the tyres screeching all ‘round the whole neighbourhood here,” he said.



Locals called on police for more patrols to stop speeding drivers before there is another tragedy.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Lancer and two passengers from the Commodore were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The 38-year-old Commodore driver, from Browns Plains, handed himself into police later on Saturday.

He has been released without charge while police investigate, and both vehicles have been seized for forensic examination.

The Forensic Crash Unit is urging anyone who has footage of the vehicles in the area or any other information regarding the crash to contact police.

A GoFundMe page has been created for donations to support Ms Harris’ family.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form, call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.