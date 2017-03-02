Gold Coast kebab shop assault caught on camera in distressing footage

Distressing security pictures have been released showing an assault outside a kebab shop on the Gold Coast on Wednesday night.

Gold Coast assaut caught on camera in distressing footage

A man has been charged over the alleged assault of a 39-year-old man in Surfers Paradise at about 11.30pm.

According to police, authorities were called after a fight broke out between two men on Surfers Paradise Boulevard outside a kebab shop.

Police believe the men are known to each other.

One of the men allegedly punched the other a number of times before dragging him to the ground during the incident, police said.

Police also said the alleged attacker stole something out of the victim's backpack.

The victim received a large laceration above his eye.

A 29-year-old has been charged with assault and being in possession of stolen property and drug utensils.

He is due to face court on March 16.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

