Who's the boss?: Teenager steals the show at Springsteen concert

As far as excuses for skipping school go, jamming alongside Bruce Springsteen probably tops the list.

Who's the boss?: Teenager steals spotlight at Bruce Springsteen show

Brisbane teenager Nathan Testa was just one of the thousands of adoring fans watching "The Boss" on his Australian tour when he whipped out a homemade sign reading, “Missed school in the s**t now, can I play Growin’ up with you?”

The rock legend read the sign out much to the delight of his legion of fans.

“Do you know the song?” Springsteen yelled out.

“You know it on guitar?”

Answering yes to both questions, every young musicians dream was made a reality when Springsteen added, “Well come on up.”

Nathan could not part the crowd fast enough as he raced to the stage, picked up a guitar, gave it a quick tune and strummed the first chord to the song, sending the crowd in to a sudden rapture.

In an instant, the fresh-faced teenager was sharing a microphone with one of the greatest rockers of all time.

Halfway through the song, Springsteen dimmed the lights, cut the music and told Nathan about the purchase of his first guitar.

"I brought it home and I realised it wasn't about how well you played it, it was about how good you looked doing it," he told the adoring teenager.

"So I got in front of the mirror and I tried out some poses."

Showing off a few of his favourites, the pair broke out into multiple poses before finishing off the song.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have seen the future of rock and roll and its name is…” Springsteen said as Nathan whispered in his ear.

“Nathan Testa,” The Boss said.