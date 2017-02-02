Queensland couple left without venue 16 days before their wedding

It is meant to be the happiest day of their lives, but Queensland couple Dominic Saure and Tayla Swanson have been left in limbo just two weeks out from their wedding day.

Tayla Swanson and Dominic Saure’s venue of choice, Tranquil Park Resort, has closed, which leaves the couple out of pocket and scrambling to make other plans before February 18.

“We wanted to have (the wedding) overlooking the mountains,” Mr Saure said.

“We had deposits paid and a lot of stuff paid for decorating and the venue.”

The couple had saved for a year to pay for their wedding day, but they are now one of an estimated 40 couples affected by the Maleny venue’s closure.

“There’s been tears, obviously, and (couples) are really upset, angry,” wedding celebrant Bill Scurry said, after being inundated with calls.

Tranquil Park went into administration on December 14 after the owners were issued with a fire safety notice.

After realizing the cost to make the venue complaint, the owners tried to sell the business but had no luck.

Last week, the Federal Court ordered the company to close, owing money to an estimated 40 couples, wedding suppliers and the tax office.

“We are heading into wedding season and a majority of venues are already booked,” celebrant Lynette Maguire said.

Despite the fire safety notice, the venue took soon-to-be groom Jason Bourke’s booking and a $1000 deposit 18 days ago.

"Quite a shock. We were only up there 18 days ago and everything seemed fine," Mr Burke told 7 News.

“It’s pretty hard to try to get some words together to tell my partner, as she had her heart set on the place.

"We picked that date because it was our 10-year anniversary.”

Mr Burke said he is disappointed, alleging the venue took the deposit after administrators had been appointed, and feels for those who have lost their entire payment.

Federal Court-appointed administrators KorthaMentha Restructuring said the plan to sell the venue fell through because the potential buyer failed to produce the initial payment.

“The Liquidators are writing to creditors, including those who have paid deposits, to offer help to apply for recovery of the deposits,” a spokesman said.

“The Liquidators are also making telephone calls today to people with functions booked in the near term to give them as much notice as possible. The Liquidators are also offering to help find alternative venues for people with bookings.

“The former owners and liquidators apologise for the inconvenience to all customers, but the priorities had to be public safety and compliance with their legal obligations as liquidators.”