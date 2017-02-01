News

'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together

Teen girl beaten in playground after argument with hoods

7News Brisbane /

Four teenagers have been charged and others are being questioned after a 13-year-old girl was attacked in a Queensland schoolyard.

The teen girl had been involved in a verbal argument with a classmate at Caboolture High School.

That classmate later returned to the school with a group of teenagers, who are known to police, and jumped the fence to target the girl as she walked to class.

"I had a phone call from Caboolture High School saying that my daughter had been attacked at school and the ambulance is there," the girl's mother said.

The girl was beaten in her school playground. Source: 7 News

The teen victim said she is too afraid to return to class after the attack.

"Some girls came over and started hitting me," the teen victim said.

The attackers allegedly jumped the fence. Source: 7 News

"I tried telling them to stop and leave me alone and then she kept saying fight back.

"They think the violence is fun."

The fight only stopped when a male teacher ran out to break it up. He was also pushed and shoved by the group.

The 13-year-old was left with bruising and a possible broken eye socket. Source: 7 News

The girl was taken to hospital with bruising and a possible broken eye socket.

Two teenage boys were arrested and face multiple charges, including serious assault, for attacking the teacher.

Two girls have also been charged with assault while more teens are being questioned.

Two teen boys were charged. Source: 7 News

Two teen girls were also charged. Source: 7 News

The community believes the alleged attackers are part of a gang called 45-10.

"They know who they are their parents know who they are, like half of the community know who they are," the girl's mother said.

"They've hurt someone. Next time they might not be so lucky. They might kill someone."

The young victim is now looking for a new school.

