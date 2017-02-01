Bragging baby-faced serial offending teen in Queensland police custody again

News

Officers had the last laugh, swarming on the Bayside youth after he crashed a luxury car at Oxley.

The baby-faced 15-year-old was already on probation when he allegedly stole more vehicles that he bragged about online.

The serial offender's latest crime spree came to an end on Ipswich Road on Wednesday afternoon after he crashed a stolen Audi into a power pole.

The baby-faced teen was taken back to the big house. Source: 7 News

He had allegedly stolen cars and posted taunting pictures on Facebook. Source: 7 News

'There's the evidence,' said one witness. Source: 7 News

Cleveland resident Julie Fox's car was one of the vehicles stolen, telling 7 News it "feels so invasive… driving around in my car all day".

After rolling down an embankment he fled on foot across a motorway and through homes.

The teen allegedly crashed an Audi and fled on Wednesday afternoon. Source: 7 News

After racing through backyards, the 15-year-old was caught trying to escape across a river where police said they tackled him.

"Next minute I heard dogs… scream out as well," local resident Peter Dickson said about the commotion.

An arrest warrant was issued five days ago for more than 30 charges. Source: 7 News

His boasts caught up with him. Source: 7 News

"They're d**kheads aren't they?" he added. "There's the evidence. There's the evidence."

Seven News can reveal the teen was already wanted on an arrest warrant issued five days ago relating to more than 30 charges.

