Bragging baby-faced serial offending teen in Queensland police custody again

A Queensland teenager who taunted police with photos of himself and the cars he allegedly stole is behind bars.

Officers had the last laugh, swarming on the Bayside youth after he crashed a luxury car at Oxley.

The baby-faced 15-year-old was already on probation when he allegedly stole more vehicles that he bragged about online.

The serial offender's latest crime spree came to an end on Ipswich Road on Wednesday afternoon after he crashed a stolen Audi into a power pole.

Cleveland resident Julie Fox's car was one of the vehicles stolen, telling 7 News it "feels so invasive… driving around in my car all day".

After rolling down an embankment he fled on foot across a motorway and through homes.

After racing through backyards, the 15-year-old was caught trying to escape across a river where police said they tackled him.

"Next minute I heard dogs… scream out as well," local resident Peter Dickson said about the commotion.

"They're d**kheads aren't they?" he added. "There's the evidence. There's the evidence."

Seven News can reveal the teen was already wanted on an arrest warrant issued five days ago relating to more than 30 charges.