Struggling single dad blown away after asking for help on Facebook
Single dad at 'breaking point' reaches out for help on Facebook

'We will fight to get this': Murder victim Teresa Bradford's family speak

Catherine Healey
Yahoo7 News /

The family of murder victim Teresa Bradford has called for new bail laws to be introduced to stop domestic violence offenders coming close to their victims.

Darren O’Brien says his family are still coming to terms with the mother-of-four’s death, after she was killed at her Gold Coast home in a murder-suicide at the hands of her estranged husband.

“Teresa was loved by a lot of people and didn’t deserve this,” Mr O’Brien said, flanked by his wife Narelle and his brother Ben.

Video footage showed Teresa Bradford singing cheerfully, an image far from the private hell she endured. Photo: 7 News.

“In honour of my sister, we will fight to get this no-bail, or some sort of ankle bracelet to stop (domestic violence offenders) going near victims.”

Teresa Bradford was stabbed to death by her estranged husband David, who had been freed on bail only two weeks prior, despite a previous violent attack against the 40-year-old mother.

Queensland’s Attorney General has now ordered an immediate review into the state’s bail system.

Gold Coast mother Teresa Bradford. Source: GoFundMe

Mrs Bradford’s brother said the family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help the couple’s four children, who were inside the home at the time of the stabbing murder.

“We really appreciate any help anyone can donate,” Darren said.

“This money will go towards my niece and nephews’ future.”

Murder victim Teresa Bradford. Source: GoFundMe

The four children, ranging in age from eight to 17, are now in the care of Mrs Bradford’s extended family.

Friends of Ms Bradford are supporting a Change.org petition, demanding a full review of Queensland's bail processes and a presumption against bail for violent offenders.

So far more than 1400 people have signed the petition, which will be handed to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

"This could have been avoided if the perpetrator had remained in custody, either in jail or in a facility for those with a mental illness," the petition says.

"When violent and dangerous people are being granted bail, we are clearly not safe and our legal system is falling all of us."

To donate to the Go Fund Me account CLICK HERE

