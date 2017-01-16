News

Bomb squad investigate device found inside Gold Coast ATM

Police bomb squad technicians were called in to examine a device found inside an ATM on the Gold Coast on Monday.

Two devices found near Gold Coast ATM believed to be commercial fireworks

The device was believed to be commercial fireworks and the area was declared safe afterward.

The discovery was made while detectives were investigating an incident at Mudgeeraba, where an automatic teller machine was reportedly damaged and another device was found.

Police were first called to the shopping centre on Swan Lane after an alarm was set off at about 12.45am.

Officers had noticed smoke coming from the front of the ATM.

About 9.35am Monday, security guards opened the machine to retrieve money when they noticed the second device inside the ATM.

The scene was deemed safe just before 11am.



[[img:https://s.yimg.com/dh/ap/default/170115/articledevice1.jpg|caption=Overnight police found an unexploded device at the scene. Source: 7News|size=O]

Authorities are investigating after devices were found near an ATM. Source: 7News

Police were first called to the shopping centre at about 12.45am on Monday. Source: 7News

It is believed that no cash was taken from the ATM.

Investigations will continue.

