Bomb squad investigate device found inside Gold Coast ATM

Police bomb squad technicians were called in to examine a device found inside an ATM on the Gold Coast on Monday.

The device was believed to be commercial fireworks and the area was declared safe afterward.

The discovery was made while detectives were investigating an incident at Mudgeeraba, where an automatic teller machine was reportedly damaged and another device was found.

Police were first called to the shopping centre on Swan Lane after an alarm was set off at about 12.45am.

Officers had noticed smoke coming from the front of the ATM.

About 9.35am Monday, security guards opened the machine to retrieve money when they noticed the second device inside the ATM.

The scene was deemed safe just before 11am.

Police say crooks used commercial fireworks to try to crack into an ATM. The bomb technician has declared the scene safe. @7NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/HmVpMGirI8 — Bianca Stone (@Bianca_Stone) January 16, 2017

[[img:https://s.yimg.com/dh/ap/default/170115/articledevice1.jpg|caption=Overnight police found an unexploded device at the scene. Source: 7News|size=O]

It is believed that no cash was taken from the ATM.

Investigations will continue.