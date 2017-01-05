Man allegedly firebombs 40 pokies inside Queensland pub

A Queensland man accused of destroying 40 poker machines at a pub has been refused bail on the belief he is a threat to himself and others.

Man allegedly firebombs 40 pokies in Queensland pub

Blake Jones allegedly entered the gaming room of the Royal Hotel in Beenleigh on Wednesday night and tried to set all of the pub's machines on fire.

Police allege the man doused the machines in petrol, destroying three and damaging another 37 beyond repair due to chemical exposure.

Mr Jones had been at the pub earlier in the day before returning in the evening prior to the fire, police said.

No patrons or staff were injured in the alleged arson attack.

The 21-year-old fronted Southport Magistrates Court in a white hospital gown where his bail bid was rejected.

In the weeks leading up to the arson attack, the Courier-Mail reports police alleged the accused threatened to "kill himself and others".

Mr Jones had only one prior conviction, but Magistrate Gary Finger said his primary issue was the accused being a danger to himself.

"He should be in custody for his own protection," he said.

Monash University gambling researcher Charles Livingstone described the alleged firebombing as one of the "most extreme" attacks on the machines he had heard of.

"This is the most extreme example I've heard of pretty much anywhere, but in Australia and overseas it is not uncommon for people to attack machines once they realise they've taken all their money," an expert told the Courier Mail.

"They feel like they've been conned and they're under enormous stress and pressure."

The researcher said problem gamblers often find themselves in a phase known "the zone", only to emerge on the other side penniless and enraged.

When they find themselves in this state repeatedly, "often they will take out their rage by trying to destroy the machines", he said.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800