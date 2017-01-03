News

Southeast Queensland inundated by heavy rain

Yahoo7 and agencies
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Southeast Queensland was lashed by heavy rain overnight after a band of slow-moving storms, that spread into thundery rain, passed over the region.

The Gold Coast hinterland received more than 100 millimetres in an hour.

In Brisbane, 73 millimetres fell in an hour, causing some localised flooding.

"We've seen sporadic falls over 100 millimetres for most of the south-east, with the Sunshine Coast missing the heaviest falls," 7News meteorologist Tony Auden said.

The SES received more than 80 calls in the south-east following the deluge, the ABC reports.

There was some localised flooding following heavy rain. Source: Sunrise

The deluge was the result of a cooler wind change that moved across the region, with cooler cloudier conditions and a few showers about today.

Other parts of the state were also inundated with wet weather.

Purling Brook Falls. Source: 7News

Heavy rain fell in parts of the south-east overnight. Source: Sunrise

"There have been widespread but sporadic heavy falls over parts of eastern Queensland over the past day," Tony Auden said.

St Lawrence received 213 millimetres in a 24 hour period to 9 this morning.

24hour rainfall total map. Source: @BOM_Qld/ Twitter



Energex said it restored power to 6,000 customers in south-east Queensland and that the storm brought with it 53,000 lightning strikes.



Train services were reportedly suspended at one point during the deluge.

Southwest of Brisbane, firefighters were called to a church, after it is believed a bolt from above set fire to it but the parish priest says it has miraculously escaped serious damage.

AAP reports Father Franco Filipetto says quick-thinking residents saved the church after seeing a lightning bolt hit St Mary's Catholic Parish at Warwick, on the Darling Downs, during a Monday afternoon storm.

"There was smoke coming from the roof, some people called the fire brigade and they responded very quickly and the fire did not take hold," Father Franco told ABC radio on Tuesday.

He said damage to the ceiling had been confined to about one square metre, but there was some water damage inside the church.

"It did cause us a great fright," he said, adding that he hoped the church could resume normal operations within a day or so.

