Bancroft charged with ball tampering
Australian cricket team caught out in cheating scandal

Power of forgiveness: Father of boy killed in Christmas night crash hugs accused drunk driver

Yahoo7 News /

A day after the life support of a nine-year-old Queensland boy was switched off, the child's father has hugged the man accused of killing him.

Josiah Sisson was looking at Christmas lights with his family in Springwood, south of Brisbane, on Sunday when a motorist lost control and hit a parked car before running the boy over, police allege.

The little boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but died on Tuesday.

Karl Sisson hugs Adrian Murray, the man accused of fatally running down his son, while other family members also share their support. Pictures: 7 News

Two days later, Adrian Murray, 24, was charged over the fatal crash.

Josiah's family are members of Potters Christian church, a community which prides itself on forgiveness and second chances.

They invited Murray to a Wednesday night church service for Josiah, which he attended on what could have been his last night of freedom.

Photographs of the little boy’s father Karl Sisson, a pastor at the church, holding the alleged drunk driver showed a true act of forgiveness.

While the Sissons said they did not condone the behaviour of the alleged killer driver, they were trying to forgive the man accused of ending their son’s life.

Adrian Murray was formally charged over the death of Josiah Sisson after a horrific accident on Christmas night ended in tragedy. Source: 7 News

Despite their son's death, Josiah's family believe in forgiveness and second changes. Source: 7 News

On Thursday Adrian Murray was charged over the incident. Source: 7News

The church's pastor Peter Field described the two men meeting in this way as “emotional”, “powerful” and “extremely challenging”.

"I admire Pastor Sisson," Mr Field said.

“Regardless of what the law does, [Murray] has to live with it for the rest of his natural life.

"Of course every Christmas now they have to think about this, Christmas for the rest of their lives has been changed.”

Fifteen hours after the service, crash investigators laid formal charges against Murray, who they allege was at least three times the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of the crash.

Josiah Sisson died on Tuesday in hospital. Source: 7News

Adrian Murray has been charged following a crash at Springwood on Christmas night. Source: 7News

Mourners embraced each other outside the Sisson family residence. Source: 7 News

A 9-year-old boy died in hospital following the accident. Source: 7News


A funeral for Josiah will be held at Strathpine next Saturday.

Murray faces one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence.

He is due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on February 14.

