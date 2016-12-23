'Too drunk to remember' alleged carjacking, kidnapping three-year-old

A Queensland man accused of a violent carjacking that terrified a mother and her children claims he was too drunk to remember committing the crime.

Jesse Langlands told the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday he was drunk and on a party bus pub crawl at the time the alleged offence took place, in the Lockyer Valley.

Police allege the accused bashed and dragged mother Faith Whittaker, 41, from her car in Laidley on Wednesday night, before stealing the vehicle and kidnapping the woman's three-year-old daughter.

Ms Whittaker said she managed to pull her 10-year-old child to safety as an alleged carjacker took off in her car, but her three-year-old was still strapped in her seat.

The child was later dumped by the side of the road, before the driver took off again and crashed through a fence, according to police.

Yet, the 21-year-old said all he could remember was his dad waking up in his Rosewood home the next day, with a hangover.

Mr Langlands said he was at the Fernvale Hotel earlier in the day, aboard a party bus, on a pub crawl.



He remembered drinking rum and XXXX beer as the bus travelled to Laidley, and the Queensland National Hotel.

Police identified him there on security cameras, shortly before the carjacking.



He had asked cabbies for a lift, and even dialed triple-0 in the hope of catching a lift back to Rosewood.



But officers alleged he drove there himself, drunk and dangerous, in the stolen car.

He appeared in the dock on Friday, on a string of serious charges including robbery with violence and abduction of a child under 16.

The violent nature of the attack was considered in the bail application.

Magistrate Vasta determined that the charges were so serious that the safety of the public was paramount and denied Langlands bail. He will spend Christmas behind bars.

The case will return to court in the new year.