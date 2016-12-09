News

Brisbane man's snake makes quick meal of whole rabbit

Yahoo7 /

Watch as this 3.5 metre olive python called "Sprinkles" takes no time to make a meal of a whole rabbit.

Brisbane man's snake makes quick meal of whole rabbit

Brisbane man's snake makes quick meal of whole rabbit

Its owner, Brisbane man Scott Kickham, had the camera rolling as he brought in a delectable dish – a whole rabbit carcass.

Feeding time for Sprinkles. Source: Facebook/Scott Kickham

The 11-year-old Sprinkles was visibly excited about the feed, raising its long body up and pressing up against the glass in anticipation of the bunny about to be in its tummy.

When the glass door of its home opens, Sprinkles strikes at the rabbit with speed, wrapping its body around its dinner still in its owner's hand.

Mr Kickham places the snake back in its home to finish off the meal.

Sprinkles strikes at the rabbit, wrapping its body around it. Source: Facebook/Scott Kickham

That's dinner done for the month. Source: Facebook/Scott Kickham

The rabbit was purchased pre-frozen and Sprinkles is kept under license.


