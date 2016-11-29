News

Gold Coast woman, 64, arrested on allegations of plotting to kill ex-husband

Mackenzie Lyon
7News Brisbane /

A 64-year-old Gold Coast woman is behind bars, accused of plotting to kill her ex-husband following a lengthy police investigation.

Malcolm Stewart says he spent the last eight years living in fear, going to extreme lengths to keep himself alive and hidden from former wife Theresa Dalton.

After a long investigation across two states, his ex-wife has now been charged with conspiracy to murder.

The former couple. Source: 7 News

Malcolm Stewart had to get a guard dog and bulletproof vest. Source: 7 News

"I genuinely feared for my life, the whole time right through until today," Mr Stewart told 7 News.

The Nerang mechanic and Ms Dalton were together for 25 years until a bitter divorce in 2008.

"We had a few problems and I decided to leave the marriage situation," Mr Stewart said.

The fall out led to a lengthy police investigation. Source: 7 News

Ms Dalton is accused of twice trying to have her ex-husband killed while in 2013 her new boyfriend Anthony Werner was jailed for offering to pay a hitman.

Mr Stewart went to extreme lengths to stay alive, including buying a guard dog and a bulletproof jacket.

"I was wearing the bulletproof vest as well as the dog that's with me 24/7," he said.

The 64-year-old Theresa Dalton was arrested and bail refused. Source: 7 News

Mr Stewart said, 'I genuinely feared for my life'. Source: 7 News


On Tuesday, a protracted police investigation came to head when plain-clothes detectives arrested Ms Dalton at her Carrara home.

By the afternoon she was in court applying to walk free but her bail was refused when she said from the dock, "I wouldn't hurt anybody, I just want to go home to my daughter."

She remains in police custody.

