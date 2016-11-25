Child of Dreamworld tragedy victim has 'returned to school'

The 12-year-old child of one of the victims of last month's Dreamworld tragedy has reportedly gone back to school and has been "really strong" for her family.

Sandra Brookfield, who is a close friend of the family, spoke to the Courier Mail about how Kate Goodchild's daughter Ebony is coping following the heartbreaking incident.

"She’s been really strong for her father and she’s trying to be a mother to her baby sister," Ms Brookfield told the Courier Mail.

"She is such a credit to Kate."

The family friend reportedly also revealed to the publication that the family is still "really struggling".

Ebony, 12, was one of the survivors of the tragedy, which occurred on October 25.

Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

A fundraising page for Kate's family has raised close to $67,000 of its $100,000 goal.

The page states: "Kate and Luke will be sorely missed by family and friends as well as the entire Canberra community and will be forever in our hearts".

Yahoo7 has attempted to contact Ms Brookfield through the fundraising page for further comment.

On Thursday evening, Dreamworld issued a release stating that Workplace Health and Safety QLD inspectors had finished their inspections of the slides and rides at WhiteWater World and Dreamworld.

A thorough inspection of Dreamworld by authorities has found no guest safety issues in any of its 34 rides.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) inspectors examined all slides and rides at WhiteWater World and Dreamworld and concluded there were no concerns relating to guest safety.

The release stated: "The inspectors subsequently issued two notices for WhiteWater World and eight notices for Dreamworld".

"All notices concerned procedural matters, paperwork improvements and the safety of staff and maintenance workers.

"No notices related to guest safety."

The news was welcomed by Dreamworld chief executive Craig Davidson, who said safety was of "paramount concern" to those running the Gold Coast adventure parks.

"We are unswervingly committed to go well beyond legislative requirements to ensure every one of our 24 rides and 10 water slides at Dreamworld and WhiteWater World exceed even the most stringent of safety measures," Mr Davidson said.

WHSQ only issued Dreamworld notices for minor improvements and procedures.

Recommendations included using durable tags on electrical equipment and requiring staff to wear protective equipment while handling pool chemicals.

A spokesman for Dreamworld said it had addressed or is addressing all 10 issues.

