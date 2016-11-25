Snakes on a pane! Family screams as hawk drops prey on windscreen

Those snake-hurling birds of prey are back, and this time they’re chucking reptiles at cars.

Well, possibly.

Just months after a viral hoax video showing a bird dropping a snake on picnic goers, another clip has emerged purporting to show the unrelenting malevolence of Australia’s human-hating wildlife.

The video was posted to the Facebook group DashCamOwnersAustralia on DATE, and appears to show a hawk or eagle swooping low over a car near Wivenhoe Dam in Queensland.

As the bird approaches the car, it lets go of a snake in its talons, which drops into the windscreen of an oncoming vehicle.

Now, just as the picnic snake bomber raised plenty of eyebrows, so too has the Wivenhoe Dam air raid.

Eagle-eyed viewers claim to have identified a suspicious few frames around the clip’s 13 second mark, where the animals briefly appear to freeze in time while the car continues to swallow the road ahead.

The snake also appears to suspiciously vanish immediately upon impact with the car.

But for every skeptic there is a true believer, and others are pointing to the bird’s shadow and movements as proof of legitimacy.

Opinions are, so far, split as to whether or not it’s the ill-fated snake or the viewers being taken for a ride.