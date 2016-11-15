'Lizard Man' bikie found dead arm-in-arm with secret girlfriend, sister claims

A Queensland couple found dead in a possible murder-suicide were found arm in arm, and had planned to run away together, a family member has revealed.

The sister of Bronson Ellery – also known as the Lizard Man among his ex-Bandidos bikie associates – says he and his partner Shelsea Schilling had secretly rekindled their rocky relationship before they were both found dead on the Gold Coast on Friday.

Police are treating the case as a homicide investigation but the Gold Coast Bulletin reports Ellery’s sister believes the crime scene was not a “gruesome” one.

“Bronson’s dear friend found them and he said he just thought they were sleeping,” Talitha Ellery told the paper.

“It wasn’t a gruesome thing, how they were found.

Ms Ellery said there was a lot of speculation surrounding the deaths but part of her thinks "they didn’t want to be together in this world and wanted to leave the world together".

She said she had not ruled out a suicide pact between the pair, saying their chequered relationship had been driven by a "crazy love".

“They had a history but they had chosen to be together and they weren’t going to let anyone stop them,” she said.

According to other reports, Schilling and Ellery were on the run together after he broke a domestic violence order she had taken out against him.

Ellery’s sister said even Schilling’s mother was unaware of the rekindled connection.

However, theories have abounded since Friday's grim discovery on the Gold Coast.

Schilling’s mother took to Facebook to appeal for information after he daughter went missing. Not long later, she was found dead in Ellery’s apartment.

Friends of the heavily tattooed bikie associate had a less romantic take on what happened to the pair, however.

“He went off the grid to his mates, then she went missing, then they both end up dead. It’s not right,” a friend said.

“This is sounding more like revenge or a hit type of death and she got in the way maybe and they took out a witness. It doesn’t add up.”

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800