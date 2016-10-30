News

Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Premier backs hero cabbie for bravery award after Brisbane bus fire heroics

AAP /

A taxi driver hailed a hero for helping save passengers from a blaze that killed a Brisbane bus driver deserves a bravery award, Queensland's premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk will be writing to the Australian Bravery Declarations Council recommending Aguek Nyok be nominated for a national bravery medal for his heroic actions in Friday's fire attack.

"What a hero," she said on Sunday.

"I'm more than happy to put his name forward for a bravery medal - he saved 11 lives that day ... he put his own life at risk."

Aguek Nyok is a Sudanese refugee who was the only person to run toward a burning bus yesterday and today was reunited with one of the 11 victims. Photo: 7 News

Mr Nyok kicked out the back door of the flaming bus after he heard passengers screaming to get out.

They were trying to flee after bus driver Manmeet Alisher, 29, was set alight while he was letting passengers on at Moorooka on Friday morning.


Mr Alisher, a prominent figure and beloved singer in the Punjabi community, was burned alive in the attack.

His distraught brother, Amit, visited the site of the fire on Sunday afternoon after arriving in Brisbane on a flight from India.

With tears in his eyes, the humble cabbie told 7 News that he was just grateful he could give back to his new home. Photo: 7 News

Ms Palaszczuk said she hoped to meet with Amit later on Sunday.

Anthony O'Donohue, 48, has been charged with murder, arson and 11 counts of attempted murder, and will remain in custody until his case returns to court in late November.

