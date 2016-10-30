News

Nine injured after hot air balloon crash
Suspected spinal injuries suffered as nine hurt in hot air balloon crash

Four adults, one boy injured in possible boat explosion near Brisbane

Yahoo7 News

Four adults and one child have significant burns following a possible boat explosion off South Stradbroke Island near Brisbane, according to reports.

A five-year-old boy has been transported by helicopter in a serious condition to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital following the fire that occurred around 10am local time.

A five-year-old boy was transported by helicopter in a serious condition. Photo: 7 News

Four adults were injured in an apparent explosion that occurred in the water near Tipplers. Photo: 7 News

The four adults have all been transported to hospital after "significant burns", Queensland Ambulance said on Twitter.

A 20-year-old female and a male have been transported to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital by helicopter where a 26-year-old woman is also being treated.

A 19-year-old woman has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The apparent explosion occurred in the water near Tipplers, making for a difficult and time consuming rescue.

A number of police and rescue craft were at the scene to assist with first aid and transporting the injured to shore.

Paramedics, firefighters and the Volunteer Marine Rescue craft were at the scene.

Once ashore, patients were transported to hospital by helicopter.

