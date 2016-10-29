Dreamworld fall out grows: Engineering checks ordered at all Queensland theme parks

News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Inspectors began the enormous task at Dreamworld on Saturday as the boss announced staff can return to work from next week.

On any other Saturday the car park would be full with thousands arriving for a day of fun but the scene outside of Dreamworld could not have been further from that.

Another candlelight vigil was held on Friday at the growing memorial, including staff and their families.

One former rider operator told of how strictly controlled her work was.

“We were so strict on safety it wasn’t funny,” Carla Minnett said.


“A lot of parents used to argue with us. Now, you can wonder why.”

The workers will be even stricter from Saturday.

The state government has announced a safety blitz across every amusement park in Queensland.

The other ‘worlds’ are still open to big crowds but engineers have begun the meticulous task process at Dreamworld.

It is a move, first and foremost, about safety but also regaining trust.

From next week, staff will be invited to return to work. If they don’t want to, they will be paid anyway.

Ticket holders have been offered refunds and season passes can be extended.

And, as for the park, it will remain closed until funerals are held for all four victims.

