A reckless driver rammed a police officer before speeding away from the scene on Sunday in south-west Brisbane.

Fleeing Falcon driver smashes Queensland motorcycle cop in Brisbane

Police claim the officer was patrolling the Ipswich Motorway on a police motorbike when he noticed a dark green Ford Falcon exceeding the speed limit.

As he was approaching the rear of the car, the driver allegedly stopped and put the sedan into reverse, forcing the officer to move out of the way.

The car then accelerated and drove towards the officer, allegedly striking him from behind.

The offender fled the scene while the officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries to his hand and leg.

Police are hunting for the driver and the vehicle.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.