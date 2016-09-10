'Living hell' for Daniel Morcombe killer Brett Cowan inside jail as inmates adopt 'prison rules'

News

'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Man survives night trapped above rising waters of croc-infested river

Cowan is serving a life sentence following the 2003 murder of the Queensland boy.

Last month a Wolston Correctional Centre inmate allegedly screamed "this is for Daniel" before he poured boiling hot water over the convicted killer's head.

Cowan was rushed to hospital suffering severe burns to his face, head, back, chest and thighs.

An inquest in the 2003 abduction of Daniel Morcombe proved instrumental in identifying Daniel's killer.

An ex-con told the Courier Mail the killer would not survive the remainder of his jail sentence with inmates enforcing "prison rules" for the much hated man.

“It’s kill him or be killed in there – that’s how it works,” the former prisoner said.

“There’s no way he gets out of there alive – every time another bloke gets a chance, they have a crack at him.

"I hope the public knows that he’s not getting an easy ride in there – it is a living hell for him.”

Daniel Morcombe was 13 years old when he disappeared on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in 2003


The former inmate told the Courier Mail the prisoners who perform the attack would be celebrated as heroes.

“Every bloke in there is chomping at the bit to have their own go at him.

“As soon as he was moved out of protection it was on for all money," he said.

“Whoever it is that knocks him off will be treated like a national hero in there.”

Brett Peter Cowan prior to his arrest for the murder of Daniel Morcombe. Source: 7News.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman, who could not comment on Cowan's circumstances, said: “The safety of every prisoner, and every staff member within a correctional centre, is a priority for QCS”.

