Killed British backpacker's mum wants her ashes spread around the globe

The mother of British backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung, who was killed in Australia, says her daughter's ashes will be scattered around the world so she "can visit places" she will now never discover.

Rosie Ayliffe is coming to terms with her loss, after her 21-year-old daughter was stabbed to death in Australia on Tuesday, allegedly by 29-year-old Frenchman Smail Ayad, police said.

Writing in a daily blog for The Independent, Ayliffe, from Wirksworth in Derbyshire, described plans for her daughter's cremation as she prepares to head for Australia to collect the ashes.

"I know some of her friends are struggling with that (the decision to cremate her 'sooner rather than later'), because they wanted her body brought home and a cremation or burial here in the Wirksworth area, but she has friends all over the place.

"Hence the plan to create a place of remembrance here, but also to give various people vials of Mia's ashes to scatter in places dear to her or to them. That way she can visit places she hasn't visited yet. Canada, New Zealand, Singapore."

She said of the alleged killer: "Smail Ayad... is not an Islamic fundamentalist, he has never set foot in a mosque."

Meanwhile, the family of a Briton injured in the stabbing have said they are "immensely proud" of him after he tried to save Ayliffe-Chung's life.

Tom Jackson, 30, received critical injuries when he tried to help his compatriot.

His father Les Jackson issued a statement also praising the work of medical staff at Townsville Hospital in Queensland, where his son is being treated.

Ayad has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of serious animal cruelty and 12 counts of serious assault.

He did not appear in court on Friday but was remanded in custody and his case has been adjourned until October 28.

Police are investigating reports that the Frenchman had an unrequited romantic interest or an "obsession" with Ayliffe-Chung.