'Today my whole life was torn apart': Woman says home and dog lost following fire

Isabella Robinson
Yahoo7 News /

A woman who says her family's house was destroyed by fire at Peregian Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on Friday morning has taken to Facebook to post about the devastating loss of her home and dog.

Katie Walker wrote on the page, Sunny Coast Community Board, to ask for help, saying her parents had built the home 20 years ago and it breaks her heart to see their hard work disappear.

"Today my whole life was torn apart," the post from Ms Walker says.

"This is something I don't wish upon anyone in the world.

"The loss of my home, my dog and 1000 memories that can't be replaced."

Ms Walker has posted about the loss online. Source: Facebook

Emergency crews were called to the blaze just before 10am on Friday.

They found the two-storey Queenslander on Lakeshore Place well involved when they arrived.

Fire crews were called to the property just before 10 on Friday morning. Source: 7 News

"Obviously very large flames, a lot of heat. There was a concern for the surrounding properties and that was the first action by the firefighters was to protect those properties next door," said Inspector Cameron Herbert from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

The house experienced a "total structural collapse", according to a spokesperson for the Queensland Fire an Emergency Service.

Inspector Cameron Herbert said, "All up we've had six urban fire and rescue appliances and two rural fire appliances to assist in containing this fire and protecting the surrounding houses."

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Source: 7 News

All people were accounted for following the fire.

"I will be starting up a donations page to support my family and any help would be greatly appreciated," Ms Walker wrote on the Facebook page.

Yahoo 7News has attempted to contact Ms Walker for comment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

There have been six house fires in Queensland today.

Crews were called to a home on Gorman Street at Kedron at about 3.15pm on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the home is undergoing renovations and is a two-storey timber house.





There was also a fire at a brick home on Rochedale Road, at Rochedale South on Friday morning.



Crews were called at 10.30am and the blaze was completely extinguished by 11.30am.

