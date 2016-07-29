Emergency situation revoked following earlier reports of an armed man making threats

An emergency situation has been revoked in Chandler, in Brisbane, following earlier reports of a man armed with a firearm making threats towards two people.

Queensland Police have said the pair raised the alarm after managing to flee the home.

Police were called at about 12.15pm on Friday afternoon to an address on Tyberry Street.

The declaration was revoked at about 5.25pm on Friday after the man was discovered deceased.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Ethical Standards Command will investigate the incident.



If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800