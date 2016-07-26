Person claiming to be accused balcony murderer dishes out Tinder advice on controversial men's Facebook page

The man accused of being responsible for the death of his Tinder date who fell from the 14th floor of his Gold Coast apartment appears to be posting dating advice on the controversial and vulgar secret Facebook page Blokes Advice.

Gable Tostee, 29, is set to face trial in October, accused of murdering New Zealand tourist Warreina Wright after she fell to her death from his Surfers Paradise apartment in August 2014.

A social media user claiming to be Tostee boasted he slept with 260 women on the secret Facebook group where Australian men appear to encourage each other to rape women and bombard them with explicit images, and also share vulgar images of women and sex stories, the Courier Mail reported.

On Friday night, the man using the name Eric Thomas who claimed to be Tostee, shared advice on how to seduce and hook up with women on Tinder - the same dating app where he met Wright before their date went tragically wrong.

"She's looking for attention/validation. End of story," he posted on the invites-only group.

The post some three weeks weeks after he boasted about sleeping with 260 women.

“How many girls have you slept with,” he asked members of the Blokes Advice page.

“Honest replies only. 260 here,” he wrote.

Tostee reportedly changed his name to Eric Thomas by deed poll, and has agreed not to contact new women on dating apps and social media, as part of his bail conditions.

It was alleged Tostee recorded most of the night on his phone and police alleged he could be heard locking Ms Wright out.

Police alleged Ms Wright feared Tostee would kill her, so she attempted to climb to a lower balcony but slipped and fell 14 floors to her death, and his actions were responsible.

Two weeks have been set aside for the trial, which will begin in Brisbane’s Supreme Court on October 31.