Gold Coast father shot while fighting thief stealing daughter's car from driveway

A man has been charged after a Gold Coast father was shot in the stomach, while wrestling a rifle off the man who was trying to steal his daughter's car.

Police charged the 23-year-old shooter after he escaped on the run last night.

The man is believed to be behind a number of car thefts and police had been warning public that he was dangerous.



Father Angelo Raguz said he was acting on adrenalin when he confronted the man, who was trying to break into his daughter's car in the driveway of their Gaven home.He did not realise the thief was armed with a rifle."I threw a rock through window hit him with the rock think he fired a shot, that's the shot that hit me," Mr Raguz said.

The man who pulled the trigger is believed to be 23-year-old Tait Streeter.



Last night he managed to get away, but he left the weapon at the scene – one in a number of vehicle thefts in 24 hours.



Police suspect the violent crime spree started Saturday night in Redland Bay where a man matching Streeter's description crashed a stolen car.



The suspect then stole another car from a Good Samaritan trying to help him, before he dumped it in Ormeau.

He then somehow got to Gaven, where after his run in with Mr Raguz, leaving behind his mobile phone, helping police to identify him.

"We are confident he is our person of interest," Detective senior sergeant Mark Procter said after the incident.

"People will know him from the Gold Coast area and we're asking those people if they do know him to contact us."

The gunman ran to Castle Hill Drive where police say he broke into a house stole the keys to a ute and got away again.



Police found that car, abandoned and bloodstained in Mermaid Waters Sunday morning, where police allege he took a Ford Falcon with the registration 777-TOX.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.