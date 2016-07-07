'Three hours of anarchy': Search continues for 'desperate and dangerous' man on the run in Queensland

Police are still scouring the greater Brisbane region for a man they've described as both dangerous and desperate more than 24-hours after a dramatic car chase from the NSW-Queensland border.

Wade Lawrence Jackson, 30, allegedly stole three cars during the prolonged saga on Tuesday afternoon, which began in Wallangarra, just north of the southern Queensland border.

The driver evaded police for three hours, driving 260 kilometres from the border to Brisbane.

The chase ended when police lost sight of him as he approached the Gateway Bridge in the city.

Superintendent Jim Keogh alleged Jackson's "three hours of anarchy" included numerous collisions and near-misses as he sped down the wrong side of the motorway.

He's also accused of confronting a man at Mansfield, in Brisbane's south, and demanding his car keys.

"The emphasis here is that we do consider him dangerous," Supt Keogh said.

Starting with an alleged petrol station drive off in a stolen vehicle from Wallangarra in New South Wales, the car failed to stop for police on the New England Highway.

The chase continued onto the Cunningham Highway where tyre spikes failed to stop the vehicle.

At Mansfield in Brisbane's south, the man abandoned the car but continued his flight after stealing another.

Queensland Polair helicopter cameras traced the man's movements as he leaps over backyard fences, runs through suburban streets, trying the doors of cars he finds along his way.

Eventually the camera catches the moment a member of the public comes face to face with the man in a driveway. The offender appears to steal the man's car keys before making off in one of the vehicles parked in the yard.

Police have advised the public to be on the lookout for Wade Lawrence Jackson but police warn he should not be approached.

He is described as being Aboriginal, about 180cm tall, bald, with a muscular build.

Investigators are still searching for a stolen blue Hyunda Getz with Queensland plates reading 667KGO.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.