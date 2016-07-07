News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

'Three hours of anarchy': Search continues for 'desperate and dangerous' man on the run in Queensland

Yahoo7 News /

Police are still scouring the greater Brisbane region for a man they've described as both dangerous and desperate more than 24-hours after a dramatic car chase from the NSW-Queensland border.

0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
0303_1800_qld_bride
1:23

Bride discovers her dress is lost after hundreds post photos of it on social media
0303_1800_qld_boy
1:29

Brisbane boy gets bright new view of life
0302_0500_nat_brisbaneshooting
0:18

Brisbane shooting
0301_1800_qld_cyclist
1:17

Drivers wage a war on cyclists
0226_1800_qld_chase
0:40

Police chase through Brisbane's south
0226_1800_syd_teenager
1:38

Teen girl forced to spend night in the bush after sustaining neck injury
0224_1800_qld_weather
3:02

Heavy rainfall breaks 46-year-old record in Brisbane
0526_1800_wa_corby
2:33

Corby counts down final hours before return to Australia
Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
0:32

Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
1225_1800_qld_siege
0:58

Police close down street after gunman siege
0720_1800_qld_basejump
1:39

Base jumpers charged after leaping from CBD crane
 

Wade Lawrence Jackson, 30, allegedly stole three cars during the prolonged saga on Tuesday afternoon, which began in Wallangarra, just north of the southern Queensland border.

The driver evaded police for three hours, driving 260 kilometres from the border to Brisbane.

is suspected to be the man behind the wheel. Source: 7 News

The chase ended when police lost sight of him as he approached the Gateway Bridge in the city.

Superintendent Jim Keogh alleged Jackson's "three hours of anarchy" included numerous collisions and near-misses as he sped down the wrong side of the motorway.



He's also accused of confronting a man at Mansfield, in Brisbane's south, and demanding his car keys.

"The emphasis here is that we do consider him dangerous," Supt Keogh said.

The driver sped through several lanes of traffic in the wet, crossing onto the other side of the road. Source: 7 News

Queensland Police are searching for Wade Lawrence Jackson, 30. Photo: Supplied

Starting with an alleged petrol station drive off in a stolen vehicle from Wallangarra in New South Wales, the car failed to stop for police on the New England Highway.

The chase continued onto the Cunningham Highway where tyre spikes failed to stop the vehicle.


At Mansfield in Brisbane's south, the man abandoned the car but continued his flight after stealing another.

Queensland Polair helicopter cameras traced the man's movements as he leaps over backyard fences, runs through suburban streets, trying the doors of cars he finds along his way.

The car crossed through an intersection in front of oncoming cars. Source: 7 News

Police helicopter footage shows the offender confronting a man in a front yard before stealing another car. Photo: Queensland Police

Eventually the camera catches the moment a member of the public comes face to face with the man in a driveway. The offender appears to steal the man's car keys before making off in one of the vehicles parked in the yard.

Police have advised the public to be on the lookout for Wade Lawrence Jackson but police warn he should not be approached.

He is described as being Aboriginal, about 180cm tall, bald, with a muscular build.

Investigators are still searching for a stolen blue Hyunda Getz with Queensland plates reading 667KGO.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Back To Top