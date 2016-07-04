News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Dramatic vision captures dangerous police ops

Bianca Stone and Isabella Robinson
Yahoo7 News /

In dramatic vision taken by one of Queensland's police helicopters, sparks can be seen flying from the tyres of a Holden Captiva before a hubcap spins across the road.

Five dangerous police operations caught on camera in Queensland

The car is clocked at 180 kilometres an hour.

Police use road spikes, but the vehicle keeps going.

A hubcap can be seen spinning across the road. Source: Queensland Police

The car crosses onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of two prime movers, before it is dumped almost 200 kilometres from where the chase started.

It was one of five major operations over the weekend.

There were five major operations over the weekend. Source: Queensland Police.

"Really involves a lot of close-knit teamwork," said a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service.

Polair also captured another daring escape, in which a 32-year-old man abandoned his car and ran into bushland, allegedly dumping counterfeit cash.

He tried to hide but there was no escaping the infrared camera.

A man allegedly dumped counterfeit cash after dumping his car. Source: Queensland Police


"As they say a picture paints a thousand words," Senior Constable Mark Doust told 7News.

On Defiance Road at Woodrige, an act of defiance got a 38-year-old from Eagleby busted.

The 'eye-in-the-sky' tracked his car to the M1 and back to Slacks Creek where he lost control and his freedom.

He is now facing multiple charges, along with four teenagers who were caught in a stolen car at Boonah. The youngest of the group is aged 13.

Polair one and two tag teamed to get another arrest.

People can be seen jumping out of one car and getting into another. Source: Queensland Police


The stolen Ford Territory packed with people is tracked to Dutton Park where they jump out and take control of a LandCruiser.

The offenders were tracked over fences, through backyards and into bushland.

