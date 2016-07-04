Dramatic vision captures dangerous police ops

In dramatic vision taken by one of Queensland's police helicopters, sparks can be seen flying from the tyres of a Holden Captiva before a hubcap spins across the road.

Five dangerous police operations caught on camera in Queensland

The car is clocked at 180 kilometres an hour.

Police use road spikes, but the vehicle keeps going.

The car crosses onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of two prime movers, before it is dumped almost 200 kilometres from where the chase started.

It was one of five major operations over the weekend.

"Really involves a lot of close-knit teamwork," said a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service.

Polair also captured another daring escape, in which a 32-year-old man abandoned his car and ran into bushland, allegedly dumping counterfeit cash.

He tried to hide but there was no escaping the infrared camera.



"As they say a picture paints a thousand words," Senior Constable Mark Doust told 7News.

On Defiance Road at Woodrige, an act of defiance got a 38-year-old from Eagleby busted.

The 'eye-in-the-sky' tracked his car to the M1 and back to Slacks Creek where he lost control and his freedom.

He is now facing multiple charges, along with four teenagers who were caught in a stolen car at Boonah. The youngest of the group is aged 13.

Polair one and two tag teamed to get another arrest.



The stolen Ford Territory packed with people is tracked to Dutton Park where they jump out and take control of a LandCruiser.

The offenders were tracked over fences, through backyards and into bushland.