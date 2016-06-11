Queensland man assaulted with sledge hammer in violent carjacking

CCTV captures the moment a man is assaulted with a sledge hammer and chased from his parked car at a Queensland shopping centre by a gang of men who then stole his vehicle.

A man was assaulted in his parked car and forced to get out and hand over the keys before a group of men drove off with his car. Picture: Queensland Police

The 32-year-old man was asleep around 2.45am on Saturday in his car parked at a Tamborine Mountain shopping centre when three men and a boy pulled up and parked nearby.

Two men got out of the stolen white Nissan Navara dual cab utility, one of them armed with a sledge hammer and the other with a metal pole.

They smashed the driver’s side window and assaulted the driver with the sledge hammer, demanding he get out of the the car and hand over the keys.

The man complied and as one of the attackers opened a rear door two of the driver's dogs, Bun Bun and Hercules, jumped out and ran away.

The group of men drove off with the victim's vehicle as well as their own.

The victim sustained facial injuries during the assault of the attack and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Hercules returned to his owner, while Bun Bun - a white Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a brindle eye patch- remains missing.

Police located the stolen Nissan Navara about 4am, abandoned after crashing on the Logan Motorway at Meadowbrook.

The 37-year-old male driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The man’s stolen vehicle, a silver 2012 Holden Commodore station wagon with Queensland registration 164 SLB and a distinctive orange stripe, is yet to be located.

One of the men involved in the carjacking is described as being about 188cm tall with a slim build, dark complexion and was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, a hat, and a black and red t-shirt covering his face.

Police are investigating the group being involved in three other burglaries at Canungra and Beaudesert shortly beforehand.

Anyone who comes across the vehicle is asked not to approach it but to immediately call triple-0.