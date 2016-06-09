New South Wales police investigating the stabbing of a man on Thursday May 5 in southern Sydney have released CCTV pictures of two men and a vehicle.

NSW police investigating Sydney stabbing release CCTV

The footage shows two people on Eden Street in Arncliffe before one of them moves towards a stationary car with its lights on.

It's believed a man was assaulted inside that car, according to a police spokesperson.

The offenders are then thought to have fled in the darker coloured car which can be seen backing out of a driveway in the video.

Emergency crews were called to the street after initial reports of people arguing at about 3.50am.

A man was found on the Princes Highway with deep stab wounds to his legs and arm when police and paramedics arrived.

NSW Ambulance assessed the injured 24-year-old on site before he was taken to St George Hospital.

Police say he had serious injuries and received specialist treatment.

Authorities have said they believe the incident is linked to a stabbing on Friday April 22 in Riverwood following investigations so far.

A strike force has been established to investigate the incident, and police say they are now searching for two men who may be able to help with inquiries.

It’s thought the pair were in a car with p-plates, described as a dark coloured Nissan Pulsar hatch.

The first man is thought to be 170 to 175cm tall, with a heavy set large build, long curly hair and was wearing dark clothing.

He is described as being of Middle Eastern/Mediterranean or Pacific Islander appearance.

The other man is described as being of Middle Eastern/Mediterranean appearance.

He is also described as 21 to 23-years-old, 155 to 160cm tall and has a medium build.

Police say in the CCTV footage the second man was shown to be wearing blue latex gloves and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

News break – June 9