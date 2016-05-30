Down syndrome sweethearts set sights on gold medal win for Australia

A Young Queensland couple with Down syndrome is campaigning to help get their gold medal-winning swimming team to the international competition in Italy.

The squad of 22 swimmers is planning to compete in the Trisome Games - the Olympics for people with Down syndrome - in July, if they can raise the funds to get to Florence.

More than 1000 athletes with Down syndrome compete in the Trisome Games each year, across seven different sports.

The Aussies have won the international championships every year since 2004 and their sights are now set on keeping their gold medal chance alive again this year.

A crowdfunding My Cause page has been set up to help the athletes raise funds towards their $90,000 goal, with more than $18,600 raised so far to assist with their gold medal attempt.

Down syndrome swimming champion couple Michael Cox and Taylor Anderton have been advocating for public support through various fundraising initiatives including a three-course function and auction event in Brisbane.

Ms Anderton's mother Catherine Musk said a lot of fundraising effort was needed to support the couple in their trip to Italy.

“It's $13,000 per athlete, plus to get ourselves there, because the kids want Mum and Dad to watch.”

The sweethearts met at a swimming carnival six years ago and became engaged last November.

Their story has attracted worldwide attention after they attended a Gold Coast debutante ball for people with Down syndrome.

Mr Cox told the ABC winning a gold medal at the Games would be amazing, but finding the love of his life would still be his greatest achievement.

“I've got my gold medal right here,” he said, giving Ms Anderton a hug.

Mr Cox and Ms Anderton are due to fly with their teammates to Florence in six weeks time to compete in the Trisome Games.

The couple have been updating their fundraising progress and journey to Florence on Facebook.