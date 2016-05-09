News

Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Woman films 'creepy people' outside home

Isabella Robinson
Yahoo7 News /

A terrified resident has shared a disturbing video of two men lurking mysteriously outside a home in Queensland.

Video captures 'creepy people' lurking at Toowoomba property

The video, posted by Katy Shuttleworth, appears to show two people lingering on a front porch in Harristown at approximately 1:30am.

The user who posted the video says the footage is from Harristown this morning. Source: Katy Shuttleworth/Facebook

At first, one man can be seen walking around chairs, appearing to take something off an outdoor table before walking away.

That person then reappears with another person, seemingly using a phone with a light, to continue searching around the area.

The footage was shared on the Toowoomba Crime Alerts & Discussions Facebook page. Source: Katy Shuttleworth/ Facebook.

The video was added to the Toowoomba Crime Alerts & Discussions page this morning.

According to the The Chronicle the men were searching for remnants of cigarettes in ashtrays.

The video was uploaded to Facebook this morning. Source: Katy Shuttleworth/ Facebook

One person commented on the page: "What makes these people think they have a right to enter peoples yards and take what they like?"

Another wrote, "Creepy people!!! Hope the police find them."

"It's scary when you know someone has been on your back porch," wrote another user.

