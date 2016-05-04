Man and woman assisting police after woman found covered in blood

A man and woman are assisting police after a woman was allegedly assaulted in a car on the Gold Coast.

Police say an officer signalled for a vehicle to stop on Nerang-Broadbeach Road at about 10.30am after a man allegedly physically assaulted a female passenger.

The car failed to stop and drove away, according to police.

It was found in a nearby street where a 33-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and 55-year-old woman were arrested.

Police say the 55-year-old had sustained minor injuries to her arms and face.

The injured woman ran into bushland, but police found her a short time later, with the help of the police helicopter.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment, while the 33-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old woman are currently assisting police.

It's alleged a large sum of cash and drug utensils were uncovered after a search of the car.

Witnesses say they saw the lady asking for help and saying she just needed to get out of here before she ran into the bush.

Investigations are ongoing.

