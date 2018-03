A five-year-old has been injured after reportedly being attacked by a dog at Harristown in Toowoomba.

It's believed the young girl sustained puncture wounds to both legs, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Update: Female child stable to Toowoomba Hospital with leg injuries after reportedly being bitten by a dog at #Harristown at 3.30pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 22, 2016

It's thought the girl was bitten by the dog while she was playing with another dog in her front yard.

#BREAKING: Young girl taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog. Updates #7News at 6pm https://t.co/oMxg0eosxs https://t.co/ecaM9wwHHT — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) April 22, 2016

She was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

