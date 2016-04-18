Public houses trashed as destructive tenants leave taxpayers the bill

FIRST ON 7: Public Housing across Queensland's southeast is being trashed and taxpayers are forced to cover the bills left by reckless and destructive tenants, 7 News can reveal.

A 7 News right to information investigation uncovered that Brisbane's southeast has the worst kept homes, costing Queensland taxpayers nearly $1.7 million in the first six months of last year.

More than 56,000 households across the state are assisted with public housing.

The repair bill for the South East's ten most trashed public housing homes was $150,628 and many tenants simply walk away scot-free.

Gerry Hyde is one public-housing beneficiary who takes care of his modest property in Wichart, south of Brisbane.

The 64-year-old pensioner told 7 News he is furious others do not show pride in their homes or their community.

"We've had people being stabbed… we've had bloody fights, druggos you name it," he told 7 News.

In the 12 years since he moved in, the complex and his lifestyle has deteriorated and Mr Hyde said the place has "turned it into a ghetto".

7 News requested a representative of the Department of Public Works come and inspect just a small fraction of the millions of dollars damage, but the offer was declined.

Mr Hyde also offered government ministers the option to inspect his home, but he too was rebuffed.

"I've offered the minister my bed for a week to sleep in and let them hear the banging on the wall and yelling and screaming and the fights," he said.



Since the start of last year 268 tenants were evicted from public housing.