News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teenager bitten on face after refusing to hand over a pair of shoes
Teen bitten on face after refusing to hand over Nike shoes

Public houses trashed as destructive tenants leave taxpayers the bill

Damien Hansen
7News Brisbane /

FIRST ON 7: Public Housing across Queensland's southeast is being trashed and taxpayers are forced to cover the bills left by reckless and destructive tenants, 7 News can reveal.

Motorists Struggle on Slippery Roads After Hail Pummels Oakland
0:43

Motorists Struggle on Slippery Roads After Hail Pummels Oakland
0417_1600_nat_parade
0:25

Commonwealth Games welcome home parade
Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal reports
1:37

Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal reports
7 Dead in Worst U.S. Prison Riot in Decades
2:12

7 Dead in Worst U.S. Prison Riot in Decades
AP Top Stories April 16 P
1:21

AP Top Stories April 16 P
0417_0500_nat_bushfires
1:16

Firefighters continue to battle Sydney bushfires
Official says gang dispute sparked deadly prison riot
1:35

Official says gang dispute sparked deadly prison riot
Aging Korea: eldery find respite in daytime discos
1:21

Aging Korea: eldery find respite in daytime discos
Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
2:15

Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
Seven inmates dead, 17 hurt in South Carolina prison incident
0:44

Seven inmates dead, 17 hurt in South Carolina prison incident
0414_1800_qld_transport
2:22

Closing ceremony transport plans announced
0414_1800_vic_homeinva
1:03

Violent home invasion at Burnside Heights
 

A 7 News right to information investigation uncovered that Brisbane's southeast has the worst kept homes, costing Queensland taxpayers nearly $1.7 million in the first six months of last year.

More than 56,000 households across the state are assisted with public housing.

Damage in the Queensland's South East reaches into the millions. Source: 7 News

The repair bill for the South East's ten most trashed public housing homes was $150,628 and many tenants simply walk away scot-free.


Tenants walk away. Source: 7 News

Damage bills reach into the tens of thousands in some houses. Source: 7 News

Gerry Hyde is one public-housing beneficiary who takes care of his modest property in Wichart, south of Brisbane.

The 64-year-old pensioner told 7 News he is furious others do not show pride in their homes or their community.

"We've had people being stabbed… we've had bloody fights, druggos you name it," he told 7 News.

Some locals have been left shaking their heads as their community deteriorates around them. Source: 7 News

In the 12 years since he moved in, the complex and his lifestyle has deteriorated and Mr Hyde said the place has "turned it into a ghetto".

7 News requested a representative of the Department of Public Works come and inspect just a small fraction of the millions of dollars damage, but the offer was declined.

Mr Hyde also offered government ministers the option to inspect his home, but he too was rebuffed.

The damage for the fist six months of last year in one area was $1.7 million. Source: 7 News

"I've offered the minister my bed for a week to sleep in and let them hear the banging on the wall and yelling and screaming and the fights," he said.

Since the start of last year 268 tenants were evicted from public housing.

Back To Top