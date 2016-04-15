Woman takes to social media to warn others about online dating after she was "attacked and raped"

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains subject matter that may distress some readers: An alleged rape victim has taken to social media, sharing her story and horrific images to warn others about the potential dangers of using dating sites.

Woman takes to social media to warn others after she was "attacked and raped"

Kat Berry uploaded three distressing pictures to her Facebook page on April 7.

She claims the bruising they show was the result of an alleged attack and rape during a date with a man she had been talking to on the site Plenty Of Fish.

"It started well, we met at a pub for a drink and, because it was going well, we decided to get more drinks and go back to my place. For about 5hrs we talked, laughed and watched music videos on youtube. It was fun, but there was nothing sexual there," Ms Berry wrote on Facebook.

"Until I decided I'd had way too much to drink and I needed to go to bed."

Ms Berry alleges that's when the man turned violent, attacking and raping her.

"These photos only show the bruising to one of my thighs, one of my breasts, a few on my arms, collar bone and my neck. It doesn't show the rest of the damage he did," Ms Berry wrote on Facebook.

Ms Berry claims she went to the police following the alleged incident, but says the man gave her a fake name.

She says he changed his phone number and deleted his dating profile.

"Bendigo police had nothing to go on,but documented everything anyway. This man was caught a couple of months ago in Qld," Ms Berry wrote on her Facebook.

Ms Berry claims she wasn't the only alleged victim, "He did this to two other females and luckily they were more help to police than what I was."

"Long story short- I finally got the phone call tonight. Being a business owner,an 'outstanding member of his community' and because he comes from money, he was found 'not guilty' to all charges," Ms Berry wrote on April 7.

Ms Berry claims the alleged rape occurred in October last year.

Her post on Facebook has been shared more than 26,000 times.

Anyone needing help or someone to talk to can contact Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia.

