Family the driving force behind a helicopter crash survivor's swim to shore

A man who miraculously survived a helicopter crash and swam about a kilometre into shore says he was thinking about his family while he pushed himself to make it back to safety.

Daniel Gray told 7News says it was pitch black, he was exhausted and going in and out of consciousness at times but love got him through the ordeal.

"All I could think about was getting back to the kids," said Daniel Gray.

"I guess just family like really drives you on to get you in there, cause that was all I was thinking about."

He thinks it was about an hour swim to shore and he "pretty much dog paddled in" because of his injuries.

"I'm lucky I'm just bruised and ah still sore and upset still, like we're still very hopeful about Brad," said Daniel Gray.

The pilot, Brad Maisel, is still missing.

It's believed the pair were travelling to Port Douglas, returning from a fishing trip in Cooktown.

Police say the helicopter crashed into waters about 800 metres off Cape Tribulation at around 7.45pm on Thursday.

Daniel Gray says the accident happened suddenly.

"I don't remember much about the crash. I just remember waking up in the cockpit, we're on the bottom of the floor and the waves were crashing and I just somehow swum up," said Daniel Gray.

Mr Gray said he thinks he hit his head when the helicopter struck the water.

"I remember a bang and I obviously got knocked out and then I remember waking up on the bottom. I was still strapped into the chopper."

"Nothing failed or anything. It was just a sudden bang so obviously an investigation will show what happened," Mr Gray said.

Daniel Gray says could see the faint lights on the shore.

His mother, Jean Gray told 7News her son is very lucky.

"Swimming to save your life is a big thing in shark waters and crocodiles and all the rest of it that could have been there. He was very lucky, very lucky indeed," said Jean Gray.

Fortunately for Mr Gray some campers from Melbourne heard the crash and his calls for help.

Jane Mazzagatti said she heard an engine rev up and a "very loud impact sound" but wasn't sure what had happened.

"Some time later we heard a man crying out for help and he turned up here, which is when my husband Dom took him up to get phone reception," said Jane Mazzagatti.

Mrs Mazzagatti said the survivor was very worried about his friend and that he had cuts and bruises on his arms and legs and he appeared to be quite pale.



Mr Gray told the campers he needed to use a phone.

"We said there was no service here so that we jumped in the car quickly to drive up to the range to get telephone signal. Once we got that signal we called emergency services," said Domenico Mazzagatti.

After that Mr Mazzagatti said he and the passenger drove back to the beach to search for the pilot, while his wife gathered surrounding campers and headed down to join the search as well.

Mrs Mazzagatti said the man spotted a fire on the beach and the light from their campsite so he swam in their direction.

A search involving the navy, Water Police, a helicopter and commercial vehicles is continuing for the pilot of the aircraft, Brad Maisel.

The search is expected to continue until conditions become too difficult later this evening.