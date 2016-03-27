Queensland man charged with manslaughter following fatal fight with housemate

News

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A Queensland man has been charged with manslaughter after an argument between housemates turned violent in Brisbane.

The two men got into a fight at a home on Herbert Street, Brisbane, just before midnight on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man is helping police with their investigations after a man died at a Brisbane home. Source: 7 News

Both men, aged 28 and 30, suffered serious injuries as the incident escalated and the older man was rendered unconscious.

Inspector Rob Graham said the surviving housemate called authorities.

He was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reported a violent confrontation between housemates occurred before paramedics arrived. Source: 7 News

"Police and ambulances turned up and (found) one male person out the front of the house and a deceased male person at the back of the house," he told ABC radio.

The house has been cordoned off as a crime scene.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and has been questioned by police on Sunday morning.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday to face one count of manslaughter.

