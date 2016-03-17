'Couldn't feel better': Pregnant Queensland fitness model shares tight-bod and baby bump pics at 38 weeks

Just two weeks out from her due date, fitness model Chontel Duncan has shared another pic of her tight body and minute baby bump on Instagram.

The Brisbane woman's post garnered the usual mixed responses, but the haters were a minority much smaller than the pregnant woman's belly.

"Maybe my active lifestyle, long work days & events have him super comfy as we all know babies love movement & attention," she wrote with the post on Wednesday.

The photo was accompanied by two short videos – one showing the expectant mother lifting dumbbells and doing squats while holding her baby bump, the other showing her working a bag.

"Couldn't feel better, my body, energy & mobility is allowing me to continue to stay active.

"Yes I understand that this may shock others… And it's because my lifestyle and bodies (sic) condition coming into my pregnancy was not like theirs and that is the honest truth," Ms Duncan added, anticipating the backlash.

The former Miss Universe contestant has been copping flack throughout the gestation period, with critics claiming her body and baby bump was unnaturally small.

But the kickboxing mum-to-be has brushed off haters, focusing on sharing her positive message that – like the women who carry them – all pregnant bodies are different.

"I do appreciate all the beautiful messages, comments & phone calls it actually blew me away how much support I had that I just didn't realise," she wrote on a previous post.

"The comments yes I've read as many as I could (it'd take too long to read them all) the negative ones I can't help but giggle at.

"I either hold very little emotion to that sort of stuff or I really have a weird sense of humour. Either way I wanted to assure you all, that the negativity has NOT in anyway shaken me, upset me or put the slightest bit of stress on my shoulders."

On the whole, most comments were positive, praising the woman for doing what she loves.

