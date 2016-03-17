News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Desperate search underway for boy, 3, missing from campsite

'Couldn't feel better': Pregnant Queensland fitness model shares tight-bod and baby bump pics at 38 weeks

Yahoo7 /

Just two weeks out from her due date, fitness model Chontel Duncan has shared another pic of her tight body and minute baby bump on Instagram.

0401_0500_nat_crash
0:27

72-year-old killed in Brisbane car crash
0331_1800_qld_blindbusker
1:24

Well-known blind busker getting helping hand from strangers
0330_0500_nat_hunt
0:22

Police hunting man who bashed another man
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
0303_1800_qld_bride
1:23

Bride discovers her dress is lost after hundreds post photos of it on social media
0303_1800_qld_boy
1:29

Brisbane boy gets bright new view of life
0302_0500_nat_brisbaneshooting
0:18

Brisbane shooting
0228_tde_westaway
4:11

Di Westaway talks hiking your way to good health
0226_1800_qld_chase
0:40

Police chase through Brisbane's south
0224_1800_qld_weather
3:02

Heavy rainfall breaks 46-year-old record in Brisbane
Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
0:52

Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
0526_1800_wa_corby
2:33

Corby counts down final hours before return to Australia
 

The Brisbane woman's post garnered the usual mixed responses, but the haters were a minority much smaller than the pregnant woman's belly.

"Maybe my active lifestyle, long work days & events have him super comfy as we all know babies love movement & attention," she wrote with the post on Wednesday.


The photo was accompanied by two short videos – one showing the expectant mother lifting dumbbells and doing squats while holding her baby bump, the other showing her working a bag.

"Couldn't feel better, my body, energy & mobility is allowing me to continue to stay active.

"Yes I understand that this may shock others… And it's because my lifestyle and bodies (sic) condition coming into my pregnancy was not like theirs and that is the honest truth," Ms Duncan added, anticipating the backlash.

Only two weeks to go - Brisbane fitness model Chontel Duncan turns heads with pregnancy photo. Source: Instagram/chontelduncan

RELATED: 'I Used My Pregnancy To Disguise My Body Image Issues'

The former Miss Universe contestant has been copping flack throughout the gestation period, with critics claiming her body and baby bump was unnaturally small.

But the kickboxing mum-to-be has brushed off haters, focusing on sharing her positive message that – like the women who carry them – all pregnant bodies are different.

Wotk it girl! Source: Instagram/chontelduncan

"I do appreciate all the beautiful messages, comments & phone calls it actually blew me away how much support I had that I just didn't realise," she wrote on a previous post.

"The comments yes I've read as many as I could (it'd take too long to read them all) the negative ones I can't help but giggle at.

The human body is an amazing thing. Source: Instagram/chontelduncan

"I either hold very little emotion to that sort of stuff or I really have a weird sense of humour. Either way I wanted to assure you all, that the negativity has NOT in anyway shaken me, upset me or put the slightest bit of stress on my shoulders."

On the whole, most comments were positive, praising the woman for doing what she loves.

RELATED VIDEO



Newsbreak – March 17

Back To Top