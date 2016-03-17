'You've got to live... take some risks': Terminal man aiming at 'fastest dying person' world record

Do not throw away your shot, because in life, you have just one.

It's a maxim we've all heard before, sprouted by poets and artists, rappers. We hear it, dewll on it, take it our stride for a few days. Then we forget about it. So cliché is the axiom we shortened it to an acronym. "YOLO!" the young say before downing a tequila shot on a Sunday evening drinking session.

It's easy to believe you're living your life to the full, not throwing away your shot, until you talk to someone who truly is. And he has no choice – because soon, he will die.

Many of us say let's have another round tonight, but 24-year-old Braden Lang would "rather be on the bike than be drunk".

Braden was 14 when he was first diagnosed with cancer. Melanoma. It spread. But a decade later the Toowoomba man is on a mission to live his life. He wants to inspire others to do the same.

"Just because you have a little time left doesn't mean you can't get out there and try," Braden told Yahoo7.

Despite tumours riddling his body – including one pushing constantly and agonisingly on his spine – Braden wants to rise up and not let his illness define him.

Aware he won't grow old, the Queenslander is building something that is going to outlive him. Part of that legacy is a world record, set on the back of a motorbike. He's hoping to cut one as the world's fastest terminally ill person.

"It's a really big bike. I love it," Braden says, admitting his 1,000cc beast would not be necessary to set the record. "Currently there is no record, so technically I could go 10 (km/h). But I want go as fast I can."

Braden set his sights beyond 340km/h. Riding like a man who is running out of time, he picked Toowoomba's Cecil Plains Road as his track – a long, almost dead-straight rural road lined with farms.

Yahoo7 has contacted the local and state police and the council about how if and how they will help bring the dying man's dream to reality, but no formal response has been received.

The road would only need to be closed for an hour, with Braden hoping to enlist fellow riders for traffic control, along with local authorities to help with set-up and safety.

"I know what I'm doing is perceived as dangerous," Braden says, but history has its eyes on him. That overrides the perils.

"You've got to live, and you've got to take some risks. You can't limit your life and put yourself in bubble wrap," he says, spoken like someone dueling with death and shooting first.

Skin cancer got him young, and Braden wants others to take all the precautions they can to avoid his fate.

"I know I say go out here and live life to the fullest – but don't be stupid," he says, urging young people to take to "slip slop slap – it takes five minutes." Deny cancer its shot, he says, but take yours.

The apprentice boilermaker knows he walks a fine line between risk and reward, but doctors tell him the clock ticking over us all is, for him, running out of time. "I'm just more aware of it." Still, he wants everyone to take a shot.

"I want to give the community hope, to show that nothing is impossible and people achieve what they set their minds on," he says.

He is planting seeds in a garden he will never get to see. Braden would be satisfied if only 10 people saw them flower, but hopes more will see them rise up.

"I want to leave something legendary, to show the community that they get out there an do it."

Braden says: "don't be afraid and don't be embarrassed… be unapologetic." His philosophy: learn to dance, have a thrash on that instrument or if you love someone, go get them! What are you waiting for?

Take it from someone whose time is finite: Do not throw away your shot.

