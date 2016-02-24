News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss tampering plot
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss plot

Mates sentenced for bashing teen who was left 'missing teeth' and 'suffered broken eye socket'

Yahoo7 News /

Two Gold Coast mates faced court for bashing a teen outside a nightclub in attack described as "gratuitous, unsolicited act of thuggery" that would not be tolerated by the community.

0330_1800_qld_hero
0:48

Hero cop could be barred from Queen’s Baton Relay over allegations
0330_1800_qld_weather
3:05

Wild weather plagues Easter long weekend
0330_TMS_Queensland
1:51

Ex-cyclone Iris wreaks havoc
0326_1600_nat_tathra
1:42

Premier returns to Tathra to start huge bushfire clean up
0307_1800_qld_canals
1:39

The danger lurking in the Gold Coast canals
0306_0500_nat_virusGoldCoast
1:13

Gold Coast school shutdown
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
0305_0500_nat_qldweather
1:11

More rain expected for Queensland
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0304_1800_qld_captive
1:38

Young woman held captive by her teenage boyfriend for seven hours
Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
0:13

Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
0:40

Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
 

Jamieson Raby stomped on the head of his teenage victim Joel Foster twice outside a Broadbeach nightclub in July 2015, leaving him unconscious.

Co-accused Nicholas Oui punched the teen in the head three times before Raby pounced on the victim as he lay on the ground.

The bashing and the brawl that followed brought in several bouncers and bystanders.

It played out before CCTV for over two minutes as police arrived to make arrests.

Jamieson Raby stomping the head of Joel Foster.

Raby pleaded guilty early, wrote an apology letter and paid $10,000 to the victim, but Southport Magistrate Gar Finger said that was not enough. He had to go to jail.

"This was a gratuitous, unsolicited act of thuggery in my opinion," he said.

"To your credit you're absolutely deplored by your behaviour but that doesn't take away from what you did.

"Let this be a lesson to you and the community this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated."

Several people intervened to stop the attackers.

Raby was sentenced to 15 months, suspended after three months.

Oui pleaded guilty to one count of occasioning bodily harm and was sentenced to an 18-month probation order and 100 hours community service.

Prosecutor Michelle Hunt said the victim lost several teeth, suffered a broken eye socket, head lacerations and bruising.

The bashign ended in a chaotic scene.

His mother Chrissy Foster told the Gold Coast Bulletin the sentences were inadequate someone would probably have to die first.

"Three months might be a good lesson for one but he is stomping people in the head," Chrissy Foster said.

"That's not enough punishment for him and the other one got off with a little bit of community service. "

Back To Top