Mates sentenced for bashing teen who was left 'missing teeth' and 'suffered broken eye socket'

Two Gold Coast mates faced court for bashing a teen outside a nightclub in attack described as "gratuitous, unsolicited act of thuggery" that would not be tolerated by the community.

Jamieson Raby stomped on the head of his teenage victim Joel Foster twice outside a Broadbeach nightclub in July 2015, leaving him unconscious.

Co-accused Nicholas Oui punched the teen in the head three times before Raby pounced on the victim as he lay on the ground.

The bashing and the brawl that followed brought in several bouncers and bystanders.

It played out before CCTV for over two minutes as police arrived to make arrests.

Raby pleaded guilty early, wrote an apology letter and paid $10,000 to the victim, but Southport Magistrate Gar Finger said that was not enough. He had to go to jail.

"This was a gratuitous, unsolicited act of thuggery in my opinion," he said.

"To your credit you're absolutely deplored by your behaviour but that doesn't take away from what you did.

"Let this be a lesson to you and the community this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated."

Raby was sentenced to 15 months, suspended after three months.

Oui pleaded guilty to one count of occasioning bodily harm and was sentenced to an 18-month probation order and 100 hours community service.

Prosecutor Michelle Hunt said the victim lost several teeth, suffered a broken eye socket, head lacerations and bruising.

His mother Chrissy Foster told the Gold Coast Bulletin the sentences were inadequate someone would probably have to die first.

"Three months might be a good lesson for one but he is stomping people in the head," Chrissy Foster said.

"That's not enough punishment for him and the other one got off with a little bit of community service. "